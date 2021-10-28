To the editor:
Once again, the ugly head of immature hypocrisy and falsehoods has shown up within these pages.
I am referring to the recent letter to the editor submitted by Mr. Knute Ogren, a socialist activist with a blind eye to the truth, and his foolish, hollow and immature attempt to describe the word “chaos.”
According to Ogren, chaos was the promotion of one of the hardest-working state legislators to the position of chairman of the Legislature’s Finance Committee.
I applaud the promotion and congratulate the speaker of the house for doing so. State Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) now also is the chair of Finance and the House Fiscal Committee. A former schoolteacher and retired Air Force colonel, Rep. Umberger was one of the hardest- working representatives. I had the pleasure to associate with during my six years in the House. Ogren should be ashamed of himself for referring to that promotion as chaos.
Ogren, if you want chaos, you will never find anything more chaotic than the retrograde from Afghanistan that your president labeled a perfectly executed plan. Tell that to the families of the 12 Marines who were killed. America will be paying through the nose for that one, in many different ways, for many years to come.
If that isn’t enough, how about the chaos at the southern border?
Two million unlawful aliens have crossed into our country without so much as a COVID test, taxing every American to pay the bill for schooling, medical care, housing, welfare and air flights throughout the country and the results of criminal activity, especially the tons of drugs that are coming with them.
Your president has the power and knowledge to stop it immediately. He refuses to do so. Why? Because they believe those 2 million and more will someday be Democrat voters. It’s a power grab at the country’s expense.
Frank McCarthy
North Conway
