To the editor:
It is time to say thank you to all of those who defend us. So go up to your favorite policeman or woman, firefighter, fish and game officer or rescue ambulance driver and thank them for all that they do to protect your life and property.
These times are dangerous times from people who want to harm you and destroy your property and are pouring into our beloved country. Even police officers who are armed are encouraged to carry two handguns instead of one handgun. This allows the officer to be able to perform a New York Reload (a NY reload is when your firearm runs out of bullets, you can pull out your second gun.)
Show your support for those who defend you by inviting your favorite defender to join you in participating in the 12th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation match scheduled for first weekend in October. Details to follow in The Conway Daily Sun.
Eugene M. Long, Jr., M.D.
Eaton
