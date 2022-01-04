To the editor:
This writer is not writing about the midterm elections of 2022. These results will be more important for our country than the midterms of 2010. What the reference is to the .22 long rifle cartridge, now in its 133-year-old existence.
The first rifle of every lad and lass in America, for young and old, readily available, and fun to shoot. The modern .22 rifle, made in America, is more accurate and lethal than any American rifle manufactured before the American Civil War. So concerns about home invasions, and so-called peaceful demonstrations which suddenly turn violent, the quick and easy solution is the well-armed citizen, self-assured, with hours of practice.
In a free society, many choices are available. This writer recommends the Ruger 10/22.
Eugene M. Long, Jr., M.D.
Eaton
