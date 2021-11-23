To the editor:
The recent Conference of American Catholic Bishops concluded this week with only eight bishops standing for the faith and over 200 showing exactly their spineless behavior regarding the Sacrament of Holy Communion and whether imposter Catholics, those who by their words and actions contradict 2,000-year-old doctrines regarding the sanctity of life and that marriage is between one man and one woman.
Housing themselves in a 5-star-deluxe hotel and dining on five-course meals, they were unconcerned that as a group they waisted a $1 million of the church’s money, that is the money of we the people.
Those who raise chickens know well that these cackling hens produced only that which hens produce, lots of chicken s***.
So back to their palaces where they continue to lie and deny the charges of childhood molestations and other homosexual proclivities.
Eugene M. Long Jr., M.D.
Eaton
