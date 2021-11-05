To the editor:
Sic Semper Tryannis — thus always to tyrants.
The symbol of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the great seal of the Commonwealth Nov. 2 showed a grand example of how a previously blue state could redeem herself and become a red state again.
Are the events of that date a portent of things to follow? — 2022 is coming sooner than you can imagine.
The Republican victories came spontaneously without the aid of the 45th president. Even the tomahawk chop the 45th president used during a World Series game made no difference as the Atlanta Braves went on to victory.
Eugene Long, Jr., M.D.
Eaton
