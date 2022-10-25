To the editor:

As a resident of N.H. Senate District 3, I will be voting for Sen. Jeb Bradley in the coming election. Bradley has proven to be one of the most effective members of the Legislature during his years of service, and I am confident he will continue to be a great advocate for his constituents.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.