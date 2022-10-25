As a resident of N.H. Senate District 3, I will be voting for Sen. Jeb Bradley in the coming election. Bradley has proven to be one of the most effective members of the Legislature during his years of service, and I am confident he will continue to be a great advocate for his constituents.
Bradley is known as a commonsense problem solver. More than ever, we need pragmatic leaders who bring people together rather than driving them apart.
Bradley has worked to eliminate donor towns and lower property taxes. He has worked to provide greater access to health care through Medicaid Expansion while also protecting N.H. taxpayers. His legislation established drug courts so that people with a substance misuse problem were given an opportunity to avoid incarceration. Bradley has led efforts to provide more affordable housing and has worked for sane energy policy that encourages both renewable energy and traditional energy sources.
His good work was recently honored by the New Hampshire Association of Counties as the 2022 Legislator of the Year. The Association of Counties said this about Bradley. “Without Senator Bradley’s proactive efforts, counties would be in a very different situation financially and could have led to the collapse of the long-term care system in NH.”
With high energy costs and inflation hurting every family in N.H., we need leaders who will serve the best interests of their constituents and keep our state moving ahead. That’s Jeb Bradley.
