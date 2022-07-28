To the editor:
In response to Dick Deven's letter, "Will we restore democracy in November?" is he for real? Considering the November midterms, let me bring you some reality. In nearly every instance, the newly-elected party loses seats.
To the editor:
In response to Dick Deven's letter, "Will we restore democracy in November?" is he for real? Considering the November midterms, let me bring you some reality. In nearly every instance, the newly-elected party loses seats.
It doesn't matter which party was in the White House. It doesn't matter if the economy is up or down or if there was war or peace. It doesn't matter if the president is popular or unpopular (Biden is unpopular), or what the topics of contention are: guns, abortion, gas, open borders, inflation, CRT, equity, woke, climate change, protests, racists, identity politics, crime, soft-on-crime DA's or the MSM — all of this is unimportant to the outcome: the incumbent party loses the House.
The Democrats will lose on Nov. 8. Get comfortable with it. Relax, have a chocolate chip cookie, drink a glass of milk. As history notes, like clockwork, the incumbent party loses between 10 and 20 seats.
Put another way, Democrats would have to outperform the Lincoln and Kennedy administrations in retaining their seats. And it's highly unlikely that they will be able to pull that off.
President Joe Biden’s net favorability rating is lower than any president on record at this stage in their term. And 64 percent of Democrats want Biden to retire when his term is over. Losses are pretty much a guarantee for a party’s inaugural midterms. It doesn’t matter who is in charge or what they do, they will still lose seats in the House. How bad? We'll know on Nov. 9.
Eric Fredrickson
Center Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.