Joe Biden says he was “instructed” to call on reporters from a list at the presser following the Kabul terrorist attacks. Really?
If the “president” was “instructed” to signal out handpicked journalists, it’s time to resign. Biden came to the podium and began with, “Ladies and gentlemen, they gave me a list here. The first person I was instructed to call on was Kelly O’Donnell from NBC.” Who is “they,” and who the hell is in charge here? And if Kelly O’Donnell was a true journalist, her first question would have turned into, “Who Mr. President provided your instructions?” This is the question we all want to know. We don’t know who is in actual power here. Many have ideas, but the only thing most rational people know is for sure, that it is not Joe Biden.
He’s being instructed like he’s a wandering Alzheimer’s patient in a memory care unit. Day-by-day it’s all becoming more and more obvious that Biden’s assisted-living facility is at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Washington, DC 20500
Eric Fredrickson
Center Conway
