The biased mainstream media are in overdrive, once again interfering with the upcoming midterm elections. An onslaught of similar headlines such as “Democrats see the once unthinkable: A narrow path to keeping the House” and “Democrats’ midterm prospects perk up as Biden finally hits his stride.”
The left’s sharp turn toward socialism requires a concerted effort by the left-wing establishment to make every-day Americans comfortable with the “new normal” that is — high crime, open borders, high cost of living, out-of-control spending and 87,000 new IRS agents. So, with less than 70 days to go until Nov. 8, it’s time to be reminded of the state of things in the real world.
On the very day that President Joe Biden told us that “the economy is looking good,” his Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that “while higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation — they will also bring hardship to households and businesses.” This is code for “buckle up, folks.” Things are not good in Biden’s America.
When Republicans criticize Biden, he smears 74 million people as “semi-fascists.” Speaking of fascists, also under attack are any politicians viewed as threats to the left’s agenda. Like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who pushed back on the mandates, lockdowns and culture wars is labeled a fascist. The governor who won’t allow educators to talk to little kids about sex is a fascist. And why not: “racist” is so 2016.
Yet, the weaponized FBI along with the main stream media made a concerted effort to bury Hunter Biden’s egregious laptop as Russian interference. Meanwhile, Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, gaslights America by saying, “the migrants are not just walking in.” These agenda-setting mainstream media outlets along with the politicized FBI are essentially PR firms for the left. And that, folks, is election interference.
