To the editor:
I appreciate the attempts by letter-writers to polish state Sen. Jeb Bradley’s reputation as a moderate leader in Concord. Unfortunately you’re all thinking of 2002 Jeb Bradley, not 2022 Jeb Bradley.
In the last 20 years Jeb has allowed the New Hampshire Republican Party to drift further and further to the right to the point where out-of-state extremists now control the Republican Party in N.H. Maybe it’s been indifference, maybe negligence, maybe he’s always wanted more restrictive abortion laws and less restrictive gun laws his entire career. He never backed those policies though until right wingers from Ohio and New Jersey took over the New Hampshire GOP.
What’s more likely is he’s read the writing on the wall and knows he has to pander to the far right wing of his party, lest he get a serious primary challenger.
That’s why he let budget-writers sneak health privacy policy into the budget and sponsored a bill to allow anyone and everyone carry a concealed weapon.
He also let his party leadership bully his longtime friend Dr. Bill Marsh when he stood up for public health during the pandemic. Republican Party operatives thought they knew more about public health than an actual doctor and when he didn’t parrot their talking points they pulled him from House committees and his parking spot in Conway.
If Bradley is willing to let the N.H. GOP throw his friend and neighbor under the bus in order to hang onto some semblance of power for two more years what will he do to you? Next Tuesday stand up for common sense and common decency by voting for Dr. Marsh because he’ll do the same in the N.H. Senate.
Erik Corbett
Conway
