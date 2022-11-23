To the editor:
The Bartlett School District Strategic Planning Committee would like to thank all who took the time to attend the strategic planning kick off event last month and for filling out the strategic planning survey.
The committee would like to share some early information from this community feedback and invite you to be involved in focus group discussions in early December.
There were 150 responses to the survey. The majority were Bartlett parents and educators, but we also heard from business owners, senior citizens and elected officials.
The survey and the feedback from the kick off event have been useful in defining areas in which the Bartlett School District is meeting the expectations of its community. These include maintaining the building and grounds, the availability of up to date technology, and the safety of our school. They have also helped the committee identify areas that pose a challenge to the district, and that are priorities of the committee to examine further. These areas will become the topics of focus group discussions:
Communication, improving access to school information; student achievement, assessing and improving student learning; co-curricular programming, after school sports, clubs and activities; social emotional needs and social media, impacts on students and their learning; staffing, attracting and retaining teaching and support staff; high school, meeting our community’s high school needs; and preschool, meeting our community's early education needs.
If you would like to be involved with one or more of these more intensive group discussions, please email us at JBESstrategicplan@gmail.com. A member of the committee will then be in touch. The committee is looking for a diverse group of volunteers who can represent our community’s knowledge and opinions.
Thank you for your continued commitment to the Bartlett school community.
Emily Calderwood
The Bartlett Strategic Planning Steering Committee
Intervale
