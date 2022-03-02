In his State of Union Address, President Joe Biden has the opportunity to help this country and the world. But plan on being disappointed.
Biden’s arrogance to the situation will prevail. USA Today says “Biden faces a nation rattled by inflation.” AP says “speech comes amid crises, setbacks.” Wall Street Journal says. “Ukraine crises raises stakes.”
When Biden on his first day of executive orders crippled our energy industry it led to higher inflation and the cost of a barrel of oil going from under $50 to now over $100. Putin and Russia in the last year have made billions.
It’s essentially funded his war in Ukraine. Yes, money which has gone from Russia to the Biden family has paid billions in return. The Ukraine nation is under attack and we currently are buying millions of barrels of oil from Russia. How can that make sense to anyone?
It’s time for Biden to seize the moment. It’s an opportunity here to combat inflation both locally and world wide, an opportunity to help the poor and middle class simply trying to balance paying for housing, buying food for the family, and some fuel in the gas tank to get to work with.
Add the hardships of COVID, and everyone could enjoy some good news. Biden has the opportunity to provide some good news. Just say he is not continuing to fund billions to Russia by buying oil at $100 barrel but instead he is going to recognize this is in fact war time, against inflation and Russia.
Let Biden have the sense to tell our energy industry to go for bust. Have him rescind his first-day executive orders to help this nation. To help this world. To stop paying Russia billions. Don’t expect it. Biden is out of touch.
