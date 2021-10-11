To the editor:
I would like to compliment the Sun for three great columns this past week. Starting with Wednesday, an important column from Jonna Carter on the topic of women’s rights. This is very important to me because I am a woman.
Women’s issues have been sliding backwards for a number of years, which I find frightening to say the least. I consider myself a libertarian on this issue, and I feel strongly that the government has no business in deciding women’s health care.
Don’t tell me I have to have a child I can’t afford, just for starters. BTW, there are no virgin births, so let’s just go after the men on this issue. These crazy laws will only affect poor women, and women will die in the process.
I am old enough to remember the headlines back in the 1950s, “woman dies from back alley abortion.” Do we really want to go back to that? Seriously? After all, a man can father many, many more children than a woman can have in a lifetime.
On the topic of freedom of religion, a subject near and dear to conservatives, I want the freedom to not be controlled by someone else’s religious beliefs. Your religion ends at your door.
Next, on Thursday the Sun had a column from Tom Friedman. Very important information for all of us. Just a reminder — way back in the mid/late 1970s, the environment was in the headlines all the time. We knew, our government knew, and for those of us who were alive in the ’70s, we knew the planet was in trouble from human behavior. Yet, our leaders did little, to say the least, to address the issues, except deny.
A major factor, which is never brought up: In 1958 as I was starting high school, the population of the USA was roughly 175 million. Now it’s 340 million. If you think we have traffic problems in Conway now, just think what the population future holds for us.
A major factor in the planet’s problems is simply growth. Business/corporate America is always looking for growth. “If you don’t grow, you die” my boss once said. We need to stop thinking growth is good. We need to eat differently, buy electric cars, buy less stuff, and stop using disposable plastics. This is a big topic for another time.
Then on Friday the column by Garry Rayno. Another home run, in my opinion. The Free State Project has been in N.H. for years, but last November everything changed. How we vote matters, way more than you might think.
If you didn’t read this column, please, I beg you: read it. I read the letters from local people who believe N.H. is being taken over by communists. Does that mean SS and Medicare are communism?
Another scary word is socialism. I do not understand this. Public schools, roads and water are for the public good, they benefit everyone.
Last, I would like to say, we need to change how we talk to each other in the paper. It does no good to say mean, nasty things. If you are a Republican, surely you have Democrat friends in your life. If you are a Democrat, I know you have Republican friends and family. I know I do. Yes, sometimes its hard. But if we want things to get better, we need to grow up and be adults.
Ellin Leonard
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.