I must take exception to the statement made by Republican Reps. Brodie Deshaies and John McDonald (both R-Wolfeboro) that they will always have you, the voters’ backs.
Both representatives have consistently voted against protecting women’s reproductive rights, although women represent over 50 percent of your constituents.
We appreciate Rep. Deshaies efforts to modify the N.H. abortion ban by modifying the vaginal ultrasound requirement and making exceptions for fetal abnormalities. But given the potential demise of Roe v. Wade, women will be looking to their state legislators to fight unconditionally for the right to control their own bodies. Clearly this is not a fight that either of you will be undertaking on behalf of women in your districts and in the state.
Both of you have voted to support the expansion of Freedom Vouchers, increasing the eligibility of those who wish to home school their children or send them to religious schools with little oversight by the state. The program is already significantly over budget, with funding being siphoned away from public schools at the expense of N.H. taxpayers.
Reps. Deshaies and MacDonald have also made it more difficult for citizens to vote with their endorsement of SB 418, even though there has been no evidence of fraud in the state.
Finally, both representatives have consistently voted against legislation that would move the Granite State towards clean energy. We are a state that is dependent upon preserving the environment for our tourism industry and for our children and grandchildren, but neither of you have stepped up to be champions of clean energy.
Every Democrat in Carroll County has made a commitment to protecting women’s reproductive rights, guarding our citizens voting rights, promoting clean energy, and ensuring that the children in our state get the best possible public education. Please look beyond the rhetoric to determine how your state representatives have voted on these and other key issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.