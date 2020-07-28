To the editor:
I just heard about Ron, a goat that was stolen from a farm in Denmark, Maine. He was tortured, mutilated and returned dead.
What depraved person or persons would do this to an innocent trusting animal? Goats are very social and enjoy the company of their herd members as well as humans. The images of his suffering, cries of pain are embedded in my mind’s eye. I hope that justice is served, and befitting this heinous act.
My condolences go out to Ron’s grieving owner ... such sadness.
Elizabeth F. Kelsea
North Conway
