To the editor:
Twenty so far have been killed. Joe Biden said none have been killed.
Our Allies have condemned Joe Biden. Joe says he has received nothing but congrats for the withdrawal.
Joe Biden says Al-Qaeda is gone from Afghanistan. Press Secretary Kirby stated their presence was still there.
There are many more lies. Whose actually "minding the store?"
Biden’s decisions have set up the American citizens to be taken hostage, killed, their children killed or passed among them as sex slaves. Get them all out. Now.
Mark Milley was surprised Taliban occupation of Kabul was done so quickly. He was probably too busy promoting wokeness and CRT into the military. Lloyd Austin was right beside him. We can’t train our military to be namby-pamby — just know that they have each other’s backs in battle.
Ilhan Omar’s remark, "What are you so afraid of, being outshined?" in response to others wanting to vet (oh, my gosh) Afghani refugees to catch Taliban, Isis, Al-Qaeda terrorists that have infiltrated. This country no longer needs her anti-semitic, anti-Israel, anti-American bombastic statements. Why can’t she be grateful to live in our country after bad living conditions (she says) in Somalia. Our country is in trouble due to the current administration, FBI, DOJ, DOD, CIA, NSA; they’re all scrambling to CYA.
Elizabeth F Kelsea
North Conway
