To the editor:
God must be weeping. I know I am.
Due to the depths of my feelings about our America coming apart in response to the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, along with three fellow officers, I will try to rein them in.
I understand the anger (I have my own) of the peaceful protesters, but when the first brick, rock and Molotov cocktail was thrown at police officers trying to uphold the law, and the eventual burning and looting of businesses and vehicles, it became a riot and they became thugs, plain and simple.
They looted and burned their neighbors’ and friends’ livelihoods and businesses in honor of Mr Floyd? His death has gotten lost in all of the thugs’ outrage. How “pure as the driven snow” of them. Their loathsome behavior was as criminal as the officers who murdered Mr. Floyd.
And in that vein, I was equally astounded to read in The Conway Daily Sun that Fiona Davis-Walsh was organizing a protest Sunday, May 31, in Conway. Are those protesters equally as disturbed by the thugs rioting and burning, their violent behavior, death in the cities too numerous to list in this letter (20 at last count)?
The Conway protest was in bad taste if they don’t at least acknowledge this carnage, and wholeheartedly condemn it.
By the way, where are the leaders, mayors, governors in these cities? Why didn’t they step up, put their big boy or big girl pants on to prevent the ensuing escalation?
I would like to name a lot of them but will restrain myself. The last I heard, their houses or businesses were not burned and looted and pillaged, nor were they attacked while defending their lives and livelihoods. One mayor directed his police officers to “treat the protesters with a light touch.” Really?
Elizabeth F. Kelsea
North Conway
