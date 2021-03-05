To the editor:
My name is Eliza Grant, and I am running for the two-year Conway Planning Board seat because I want to lend my time and energy to guiding responsible development by updating our site plan and zoning ordinances to match our town’s Master Plan document.
In all seasons, and especially during the pandemic, our valley of spectacular mountain views, crisp, clear waterways, and green fields has attracted visitors from all over. Residents and visitors alike enjoy Conway’s small-town charm and closeness to nature, which are important to our identity as a tourist destination and a great place to live. In recent years we have seen commercial development that is out of step with our area, and we have lost many historic buildings.
I encourage everyone to read our town’s Master Plan. The guiding statement is “Recognizing that our natural beauty is our greatest asset, our commitment is to balance growth with the needs of the environment and the community.” This document was assembled with community input, and outlines our vision of responsible development in our neighborhoods.
As a Planning Board member, I will work with others to update our ordinances so they meet the vision set out by our Master Plan. The preservation of our town’s beauty and character is dependent on this. Responsible development will support and sustain a thriving tourism economy for years to come, and will prevent us from becoming so over-developed, so gridlocked with traffic, that we have lost what has made us special.
It is in everyone’s best interest to preserve the beauty and character of our town, and I am committed to doing so. I respectfully ask for your vote on April 13. Thank you for your time.
Eliza Reiss Grant
Conway
