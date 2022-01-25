To the editor:
At the Tuesday, Jan. 27, Conway Planning Board Meeting, we will be discussing lowering allowable building and structure heights in some commercial zoning districts. This will be a public hearing to discuss placing these changes on the April 2022 town ballot. These changes would make the allowable structure height 40 feet and the allowable building height 30 feet in the Conway, North Conway and Center Conway Village Commercial districts, as well as north of Whitaker Woods along Route 16 in the Highway Commercial district (in the municipal code this area is called the “North Conway area North of North Conway Village”).
The community has expressed many concerns about the size, scale and appearance of commercial development in Conway in recent years. The planning board does not have carte blanche to reject any proposal that comes before us. We are legally bound to operate within the town ordinances, and as such, updates that codify what we do and do not want to see in our town are the best way to protect against over development.
We are focused on limiting height in our village communities as well as on the Conway side of Intervale in order to protect the character of these communities as classic rural New England town centers.
In order to update and strengthen our municipal code and zoning ordinances in a legal manner we must strike a balance between allowing reasonable development and respecting property owner rights while also protecting our town’s right to maintain our character and aesthetic.
The meeting is Jan. 27 at the new Conway Town Hall at 7 p.m. We look forward to hearing community input.
Eliza Grant
Conway Planning Board
