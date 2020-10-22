To the editor:
Because of age, 94, I moved to Concord in 2016 for a better arrangement. Since I have been up here for about a month I can see this area has been sold out to Massachusetts.
Being on Route 153, Eaton Road, in Freedom all I see and hear are Mass. cars going by and local trucks serving their needs. And you might as well take down the supposedly speed signs as they serve no purpose.
It makes one wonder why they put them up. Are they really legally enforceable? I have heard not.
Another issue, people living here and shopping are in real danger with many people not wearing masks. Better to go to Maine where their governor insists on this. Guess that would drive the Mass. people away if they had to wear a mask.
And, of course, the money is more important than lives. And the count on the virus, not clear on that. Have heard that out-of-staters get it reported back to their state. Is that right? If so, that makes a difference would you not say?
And the Conway issue, it looks like it’s becoming a place the locals stay away from, just inundated with tourists and businesses there serving them. You can’t stop people from making money but you can make people obey the law. And if these tourists were more respectful of those who live here it would be nice and if our laws were enforced. Just an old lady talking. Anybody agree?
Eleanor Stokes
Freedom
