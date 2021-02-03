To the editor:
I am unhappy with the scheduling of appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations. I am a 86 years old 100 percent disabled veteran with 21 years active duty. I have heart, kidney and liver problems and cannot stand or walk, all service-connected from Agent Orange.
I applied on Jan. 22 along with many at 8 a.m. and the first appointment available was March 11. By changes made allowing 65 and older and other change to apply it pushed us back. According to the governor they want the most vulnerable people to get vaccine first. What they did is make it first come, first served.
Donald Philbrick
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.