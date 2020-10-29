To the editor:
President Donald Trump lied to us about the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it was a hoax and would disappear "like a miracle" when he knew better. He refused to wear a mask after scientists and doctors urged us to do, setting a bad example for all of us. He lies now about the pandemic's "turning the corner," as the number of cases reaches new highs every day.
He lied when he called the Muller investigation a "witch hunt" and a hoax, even though it led to 33 convictions, showing that the "swamp" had not been drained. He lied about draining the swamp. He lied when he said that he had been exonerated.
He lied when he said that climate change was a hoax from China, and overturned restrictions to pollution-causing activities, and lied when he said that our air and water were cleaner than ever. Pollution, which had been relieved somewhat by Obama's restrictions, got worse after Trump was in office.
He lied when he said that the 545 children forcefully separated from heir parents were being treated so well, when videos showed them weeping in cages. The cages were built by the Obama administration, but not for containing children.
He lied when he said that mailing in ballots was fraught with uncertainty and fraud. After this he had Post Office head Louis DeJoy delay postal service so that mail-in ballots would be delayed until after election day. He voted by mail until this year, when he voted in person, without having to wait in line.
He lied when he said that the economy was "the greatest the world has ever known" after the Obama years had put the economy on slow but steady recovery. His tax bill had some effect, but not anything to brag about, considering the long-term effect on national debt.
He lied about the wall. No new wall has been built. Only fencing has been built or repaired. The majority of voters do not approve of a new wall. He lied when he said that Mexico was going to pay for the wall.
He lies about his taxes. We need him investigated.
We need a landslide for Biden. Please make sure to vote.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
