To the editor:
Some Republicans are saying that they don't feel safe with President Joe Biden, without saying what they would do about Afghanistan if they were president. These Republicans; are they people like Sens. Mitt Romney, Rob Portman, Liz Chaney and Lisa Murkowski, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and the senators who persuaded Nixon to resign, and presidents Reagan, Eisenhower and Lincoln?
Or are they people like Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Mo Brooks, Madison Cawthorne, Matt Gaetz, Louis Gohmert, Jody Hice, Scott Perry, Darrell Issa, Larry Elder, Kevin McCarthy, Kristi Noem, Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump?
I feel safer now then when Trump occupied the White House. Both parties are divided, but the majority of voters want to see some legislation to solve our problems. Republicans block everything proposed, so the Democrats will not get credit.
We still don't have a national law requiring background checks of people buying guns, favored by a large majority of us. I think we'd have one with more Democrats in Congress.
Gov.. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan was threatened with kidnapping. Other officials' lives have been threatened by organizations like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. The far-right element of the Republican Party frightens me more than the far-left element of the Democratic Party.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
