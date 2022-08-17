To the editor:

First of all, I have to thank the Sun and Tom Eastman for the article saluting Janice Crawford for all the years she dedicated to the Mount Washington Valley. A job well done and I'm sure all the communities around MWV appreciated and benefited by all her endeavors.

