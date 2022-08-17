First of all, I have to thank the Sun and Tom Eastman for the article saluting Janice Crawford for all the years she dedicated to the Mount Washington Valley. A job well done and I'm sure all the communities around MWV appreciated and benefited by all her endeavors.
While reading the article I was quickly drawn to the photo of Janice and the "snow goddess," Carlene Sullivan. Needless to say, that happening and photo captured the eyes of many news media in New Hampshire and other states as well and even CNN.
Tom did mention in his article that he didn't know if the Jan. 24, 2007, event worked or not, but since I am Carlene's mother and have all the newspaper articles, most mention that "one hour after enticing the snow god, a squall of snow covered the Moat Mountain range. Since then her snow dances were performed several times over the years and was ranked 80 percent successful, according to media newspapers.
Carlene (the "snow goddess") is still skiing up a storm and living in skiers' paradise, Tyrol, Austria. She sends her best to Janice and thanks her again for helping her along the way and to always "follow your dreams." Well, she has. She is a natural health specialist at the Lanserhof Medical Spa in Tegernsee, Germany, and the author of the book, "The Cosmic Dialog, Illusion of Beliefs."
