To the editor:
We have spent a considerable amount to time researching the current dilemma in Madison, permitting non-conforming use in a designated residential district.
Our research has included N.H. RSA’s, Madison zoning ordinances, Madison master plan, VBRO/Airbnb websites and their host discussion boards.
It is crystal clear, commercial use is not permitted in any designated Madison residential district. Commercial use is defined in the Madison Zoning Ordinance Appendix A.: Any use involving part or in whole the sale of merchandise, materials or services, not including home occupations as defined in this section.
NH RSA 78-A defines hotel as an establishment which holds itself out to the public by offering sleeping accommodations for rent and lists various types that fall under the hotel definition, including short term rentals. Every room rental, must by law, meet the requirements listed in RSA 78-A. Does this not meet the Madison Zoning Ordinance definition of commercial use?
Included in Airbnb/VBRO agreements, are statements to the effect the host operator is responsible for ensuring the rental property complies with all of the applicable state and local laws, including compliance with zoning ordinances. All of the information we found in our research was available at our fingertips and we’re frankly surprised at the lack of operator knowledge on these important matters.
In our opinion, the Madison selectmen made the right decision by using existing ordinances to uphold and maintain the integrity of residential districts, and we thank you.
Bill and Dee Dempster
Silver Lake
