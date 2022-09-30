To the editor:
To the editor:
As election day nears, I hope our community will support David Paige in his campaign for the state legislature, representing Conway.
David has been a leader in our community for years. He was president of the Conway Library Board of Trustees when I first met him as a new board member.
He was extremely effective in guiding a sometimes contentious group of very different individuals to work together to meet the needs of the library.
His excellent communication and leadership skills will certainly make him a valuable state legislator. In this time when we see so much division in our country, we need leaders who know how to bring people together.
David understands that even though we all may have different beliefs and politics we all want to see our community thrive.
He will fight for us in the legislature to bring better-paying jobs to our area and expand our economy beyond tourism. As a father of two young children, he knows the struggles of working parents.
He understands the importance of addressing our crisis in affordable housing. He is tenth generation living on his family’s farm and doesn’t want to see our community become a town of vacationers with locals being pushed out by high costs.
David’s passion for access to high-quality affordable health care is another reason I am supporting him. As a family nurse practitioner, I see firsthand the struggle many in our community face when it comes to affording health care.
So, I hope you will vote for David in November. I know you won’t be disappointed by how hard he will work for you.
Deborah Cross, APRN
North Conway
