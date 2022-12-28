America, once a beacon of light and hope, is becoming a fading ember of darkness and despair.
This newspaper’s choice to publish two atheistic weekend columns, just prior to Christmas Day mocking Jesus, proves that Jesus “the Truth” is very much alive. So, too, is Satan. Even though Jesus was not born on a pagan Roman holiday, attacking God on any day of the year only shows the fear and confusion of those still feeling threatened by Him. Even King Herod believed in God’s word. Why else would he have murdered innocent babies?
God’s laws are 10 ... hard enough for any of us, including myself, to follow on a daily basis. We all fall short. Ignoring these basic laws of humanity will lead us to self-destruction once again. The impact of this lawlessness in our own families, cities and corrupt world governments is obvious.
There are no political or scientific solutions for today’s problems. Over-educated atheists have always hated Jesus because they know Jesus is and will always be far brighter, far smarter and far more loving than their own egotistical darkness. Two thousand years ago, mankind chose to kill an innocent, loving man in exchange for the release of a murderer. How different are we today as a society? While the world keeps on choosing Barabbas, only the fool does not believe that the true living God exists.
