To the editor:
White Mountains New England Mountain Biking Association and White Mountain Biking Coalition, also known as RideNoCo, are joining hands in an effort to expand and improve the trail system in the Mt. Washington Valley.
WMNEMBA is a chapter of the regional non-profit organization NEMBA. The group has been in existence since 1987. RideNoCo is a fairly new group, but also has many years within its membership of biking experience in this valley.
This year, both groups made improvements to the area trails. RideNoCo built several new trails in the Hurricane Mountain zone and WMNEMBA made trail improvements on several trails on both the Eastside and Westside trails. Both groups play a significant role in advocating trails in the valley resulting in hundreds of visitors per year. So, it only makes sense to join forces.
Talks recently began to share ideas for the first collaborative project. Although nothing is set in stone, a terrain park was discussed as well as a skill park for new riders. Both groups may contribute volunteer hours and/or funds for design, machinery, and materials. WMNEMBA President, Maryanne Dunfey said, “It is exciting to work together to build a strong and sustainable trail system in the valley for all trail users of all ages.”
The sport of MTB is growing and we foresee many opportunities to work together. These opportunities will be more attainable with joint collaboration and ventures. The more the merrier!
Dawn Canales
Center Conway
