To the editor:
The beautiful American flag that we fly outside our porch window occasionally reminds me of my time in Vietnam. I was a prime mover drive with an artillery battery. Whenever we moved from one fire base to another, my 5-ton truck was the lead vehicle. What an honor it was to be at the head of the convoy proudly flying our American flag!
This last Jan. 6, our president was exhorting a mob of angry, misinformed citizens to attack our U.S. Capitol building. One person was seen beating a Capitol police officer who had been dragged out into the courtyard. The weapon of choice was a pole with the American flag attached. As a result of this insurrection, people died, people were maimed, and areas of our Capitol building were left in shambles.
As a nation, what have we become? On Monday, June 14, we celebrate Flag Day. Are we going to display and honor Old Glory, or are we going to beat someone with it?
David Olson
Center Conway
