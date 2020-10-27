To the editor:
This letter is in support of Norman Tregenza for the District 7 House of Representatives seat. This is the guy who we need. Norm Tregenza represents the Mount Washington Valley because he has lived and worked in eight of the 10 towns in this district.
Norman has the positive energy that we need representing the MWV, and will do everything in his power to maintain New Hampshire’s tax-free competitive advantage.
Join me in voting for Norman Tregenza on Nov. 3.
David Normandie
Center Conway
