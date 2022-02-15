Upon moving from Buffalo, N.Y., to suburban Boston in 2011, I visited the Mount Washington Valley at least twice a year before deciding to buy a second home in North Conway in 2019. I haven’t known Conway long enough to see decades or generations of change.
As mentioned, I come from Buffalo, rust belt capital of America. On any given day, I can guarantee you there are more people on Main Street in Conway than on Main Street in Buffalo. Conway, embrace it, cherish it. The people of Buffalo are desperate for growth, or just deciding to leave for places like Conway.
I am a statistician by profession, so I tend to look at things in data. We’ve all recently become too familiar with that phrase “follow the data and science.” I live it.
There’s this notion and belief that STRs are taking over the neighborhoods (and apparently tax-free groceries, not to mention most groceries are tax-free in Massachusetts). From data the town presented to the STR committee, in 2018 there was an estimated 800 operating STRs. In 2020, the town hired Granicus to count STRs and they came up with 500+.
From my experience as president of the MWV Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals, we believe this to be closer to 400 after removing inaccurate and outdated homeowner/STR information, representing a 50 percent reduction in number of STRs from 2018. We believe this is related to less of a desire to rent short-term due to the pandemic and/or families now living in their residence permanently.
Out of curiosity, I wonder what permanent residents of Conway thought of STRs in 1950, perhaps 1980, or maybe 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.