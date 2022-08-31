You don’t have to drive all the way to the Daytona International Speedway to watch cars, trucks and seemly endless motorcycles driving at frighteningly high speeds, you only need to live on, or near, Hurricane Mountain Road. Motorcycles literally scream up and down the road day and night with impunity as there are rarely, if ever, police enforcing the speed limits on the road and bikers know that.
I know for a fact that last year a number of residents who live on or near Hurricane Mountain Road contacted the selectman in both Bartlett and Conway imploring them to do something about the excessive speeds that are a daily and nightly occurrence. Recommendations included making the road and Kearsarge a four-way stop, putting removable speed bumps on the road, or simply enforcing the speed limit. To my knowledge, absolutely nothing has been done.
Conway and Bartlett and, perhaps, even the state, could get together and run regular speed enforcement on the road and after a while people, especially bikers, would understand that they can’t use this residential road as their personal race track. The police in our communities have plenty to do but at least they could try to be more proactive and so could the selectmen. Please do something, it is dangerous and intolerable for all the residents who live on or near Hurricane Mountain Road.
