You don’t have to drive all the way to the Daytona International Speedway to watch cars, trucks and seemly endless motorcycles driving at frighteningly high speeds, you only need to live on, or near, Hurricane Mountain Road. Motorcycles  literally scream up and down the road day and night with impunity as there are rarely, if ever, police enforcing the speed limits on the road and bikers know that.

