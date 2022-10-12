To the editor:
If you believe that you should have the right to vote on how your community is managed, then don’t vote for Bradley as he supported taking away the right of every registered voter in New Hampshire to vote on short-term rentals.
Last year, N.H. Senate Bill 249 was introduced, the bill specifically prohibited municipalities from “adopting ordinances that banned short-term rentals” effectively denying every registered voter in the state their traditional right to vote on a zoning issue and Jeb Bradley was a sponsor of this bill; he even wrote a letter to this newspaper promoting this bill as a great compromise.
So who benefited from this bill that Bradley eagerly supported? The small number of Granite Staters who actually own STRs would clearly benefit as would thousands of investors and profiteers from out of state. These are the people whom Bradley must care about.
Who loses? All of the registered voters in N.H. who believe it is our right to manage our own communities through zoning as was affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court nearly 100 years ago.
SB 249 passed in the Senate and went to a House committee where it was effectively tabled but could come back this year in some form. And judging by his history Bradley may once again support stripping local control from residents on this issue and giving it to those who don’t even live in our state.
In all those colorful ads and mailers we get every day from Bradley he tells us all the wonderful things he has done for us but, surprise, he never mentions his enthusiastic support of STRs nor his aggressive effort to pass SB 249. Wonder why?
If you care about your right to vote on STRs, don’t vote for Bradley.
Dave Van Note
Kearsarge
