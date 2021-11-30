To the editor:
I, like others, have suddenly been blindsided by this $18 million solar energy project that abuts my property on Christian Hill in Lovell, Maine.
In going through the 610-page proposal that the company from New York City recently submitted to the Lovell Planning Board, two things have become obvious to me.
The first is that this proposal is full of a lot of fluff that in my opinion is designed more to intimidate the local residents who serve on the planning board than it is to support the project, and common sense says if it takes 610 pages to explain this project, you can bet there’s a lot wrong with it. We’ll see.
The second thing I got from reading through this proposal was that after studying the maps, this company would be clearing 177 acres of what is currently mostly forest land and replacing it with solar panels and transmission lines which not only would have a negative impact on both the Prays Brook and Kezar Lake watersheds, but also greatly diminish the value of my property and other abutters. After all, who in their right mind would want to live next to a power station, in rural Maine no less. Plus, as part of the initiative to stem global warming initiative aren’t we supposed to be saving forests?
In addition to the environmental and financial damage this project would do, it also would destroy one of the town’s best views of the entire Presidential Range and what the National Geographic Society once described as one of the ten most beautiful lakes in all of the world. It’s this view that helps makes Lovell so unique.
I’m all for clean energy and if the town of Lovell wants a solar project, it should do it right. That means having the town, not some developer from NYC, pick a site that would enhance the community as a whole rather than detract from it. Given its location, its design, and the way it has been presented, despite its 610-page proposal this project is not right for Lovell.
Dave Morine
Lovell, Maine
