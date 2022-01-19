To the editor:
In response to Rep. Jerry Knirk’s rebutting my statements regarding Dr. Walensky’s quotes about vaccines not preventing transmission of COVID:
It’s amazing that a retired doctor such as yourself would call direct quotes from the director of the CDC “disinformation.” The quote “Our vaccines are working exceptionally well, they continue to work well for Delta, with regard to severe illness and death, they prevent it. But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission” is fact. It wasn’t taken out of context, that was taken straight from CNN’s website — not an anti-vaxxer website as you claimed — (tinyurl.com/yc7v4tpm) and the video with Dr. Walensky’s interview can be seen here: tinyurl.com/2749jyyd. It is a fact that the “vaccines” don’t prevent transmission of COVID, there’s no “disinformation” in that statement despite your attempts to paint it that way.
Trying to paint anyone who disagrees with you as an anti-vaxxer or spreader of disinformation is not going to help your cause. I do appreciate your last paragraph about nothing in medicine being 100 percent and how you always wore PPE as a surgeon though.
That’s exactly the point I was making, nothing is 100 percent, therefore a vaccine mandate is not going to fully protect patients to the point where there’s no risk or health-care workers don’t have to wear PPE.
There is always risk in health care so why mandate something that won’t fully mitigate that risk and also infringes on a person’s bodily autonomy at the same time?
Before the vaccines were introduced nobody had a problem with unvaccinated health-care workers who were wearing PPE treating patients during a pandemic. In fact we correctly called them heroes at the time. Now authoritarians such as yourself want to mandate that these same hero health-care workers get vaccinated or lose their jobs even if their own doctor recommends they don’t get the vaccine or it goes against their personal religious beliefs.
In New York state, where there’s a health-care worker vaccine mandate, over 30,000 health-care workers got fired for refusing to take the vaccine. Now New York is unsurprisingly facing a major shortage of health-care workers during a pandemic.
New York treated heroes as zeroes and created their own self-inflicted health-care crisis. Patients are needlessly suffering because of that decision and 30,000 good men and women are now unemployed. Created by fellow authoritarians who think that the government should control a person’s private health-care decisions.
Dave Mitchell
Tamworth
