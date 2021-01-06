To the editor:
Plumbing goes back as far as the Roman times with aqueducts, fountains and bath houses. Today, plumbing and plumbers are the butt of jokes or may be considered overpaid by some.
Yes, a journeyman plumber in N.H. can make on average between $50,000-$75,000 a year (not including overtime) and will earn every bit of it deservingly.
We couldn’t survive without plumbers as a civilized, highly developed country. Plumbers protect your health and keep you warm. Hospitals, hotels and homes, to name a few, need a plumber to help construct and maintain them.
Plumbers get their start as an apprentice working under a Master Plumber. It can take years to be proficient in our trade. Apprentices work during the day and do night school a couple times a week. All plumbers must have a state license to work on your property.
Plumbers still make house calls. Some provide 24-hour service and come out in the worst of weather. We rely on our vendors, not big box stores, for quality made equipment and parts.
The average plumber in N.H. and Maine is now 59 years old. Soon, they will be retiring off. And so goes all their knowledge that needs to be passed on. Passed on to whom? Our schools and guidance counselors are pushing youth into high-cost higher education institutions, neglecting the trades.
New Hampshire and Maine are lax on providing trade schools. Many of our youth who are not college material are left to fend for themselves in dead-end jobs. If you think it’s hard to get a plumber, electrician, heat tech, etc., now, wait a few years!
We need eager, energetic, common-sense individuals now to help fill our openings and gain some knowledge from our old gray-haired masters of trades.
If you or someone you know might have an interest, give us a call to have them start a career in our great trade and company. Call (603) 539-5826.
David Boyd, master plumber and president, Federal Piping Co. Inc.
Freedom
