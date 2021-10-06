To the editor:
What part of “no” don’t these STR owners understand? You went through the KLP appeal process, and they said, “No.”
You went through the town of Conway appeals process, and they said, “No.”
You went through the court appeal process, and the Superior Court said “no” to each and every motion that you made.
So, what part of “no” don’t the STR owners that filed suit against the KLP understand? Now these people have the gall to ask for a reconsideration on their motion and constitutional rights that have already been addressed. Why does the system allow this to happen and go on so long?
And to all the STR owners in the KLP, the zoning ordinance requires your property to be owner occupied. (We all know that means you live there) and those are the rules that are going to be enforced in a very short time.
So why not let it go, the answer is “no” and follow the owner occupied zoning rules (which have been on the books for well over 20 years)?
Danielle Dion
Kearsarge
