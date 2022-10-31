To the editor:
Rep. Chris McAleer wrote a letter to the editor giving an opinion on a proposed New Hampshire constitutional amendment to Articles 71 and 81.
To the editor:
Rep. Chris McAleer wrote a letter to the editor giving an opinion on a proposed New Hampshire constitutional amendment to Articles 71 and 81.
In his letter, he made it sound as though the Republican legislators were trying to control elections. What he did not mention was that the amendment wording for Article 71 and 81 was asking for “Register of Probate” to be removed from Article 71 and 81.
I was informed that the Register of Probate duties were handed over to the Probate Court some time ago. The decision by the Legislature to have the amendment on the ballot according to the state Constitution was so that the people of New Hampshire would have the final say. Having said that, I believe that there should have been some form of explanation as to the purpose for the proposed amendment so voters would have an understanding as to what they were being asked to vote on.
In my opinion, if the duties were handed to the Probate Court, I see no reason for the proposed amendment to Article 71 and 81 to remove the wording “Register of Probate.”
Regarding accusations made against me by Bartlett resident Paul W. Mayer, who asked a question on the Carroll County Republican Facebook page directing it to me.
The question had to do with Education Freedom Accounts. I did not know much about them so I gave a text response. The Carroll County Republican Committee posted an image of my text saying, I did not know much about Education Freedom Accounts and basically said if they are designed to let parents decide where a share of tax dollars for a student would go, I was okay with that.
Mr. Mayer response was “doesn’t know much…? “WTF?” I was curious about who this person was.
His words, “Why is it that the GOP candidates keep deleting questions on their FB pages instead of answering them this year? Mr. Bacon running for the Bartlett seat has deleted my questions three times.”
I do not use my personal FB for any political discussion, so how can I have deleted his supposed questions? He posted a picture of my website. If he bothered to look he could have emailed me. But he would rather push unverified propaganda to his friends on FB in hopes to sway votes from me as a District 2 state representative candidate.
Daniel A. Bacon
Chatham
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.