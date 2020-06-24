To the editor:
Nathan Wadsworth, a businessman here in town and a state representative, has built a home on a piece of land that he owns but was not supposed to be developed for a period of 10 years, and has concerning issues including the lack of a legal driveway and building permits.
He has built it the old-fashioned way with a smile and a handshake and the alliance of the town officers with whom he has done business with in the past. He started with a 14-lot subdivision and finally received approval for seven lots on North Road and one on Hussey Road.
It seems this man’s way of thinking is that it is easier to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission. He uses the power of his office and his name to get things done.
I write this letter to you, “The Friends of Parsonsfield,” as a friend myself. Many of you that know me, know that I come from away (a flatlandah) and I love the state of Maine and all it has to offer and I will protect my rights as a citizen of this great state in any way I can.
I implore you to come hear the facts, Thursday, June 25, at the public hearing at Parsonsfield town office at 6 p.m.
Dana Gould
Parsonsfield, Maine
