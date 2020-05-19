To the editor:
It is with great enthusiasm that the Effingham Public Library will resume curbside lending beginning June 3. On that date, the book drop also will be open to return all library items.
Curbside pickups will be available Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Items must be reserved ahead of time by calling (603) 539-1537; emailing effinghamlibrary@gmail.com; or sending a message on Facebook at facebook.com/effinghampubliclibrary.
To preview the list of available items, go online to effingham.lib.nh.us and click on the “catalog” tab.“What’s New” items are at the bottom of the catalog webpage, or use the search engine on the top left of the screen. You may also contact the library regarding items you wish to borrow.
To ensure everyone’s safety in the parking lot, please follow the signage on the outside of the building. First, drop off items in the book drop located on the second ramp on the northwest side of the building, then drive around to the “Front Entrance” (front of the building facing the intersection of Corner Road and Town House Road). You’ll know you’re headed the right way if the library building is on the passenger side of your car.
Honk or call, and a librarian will come outside to meet you with your items. We ask that for everyone’s safety, if you are feeling ill, please stay home and return your items at a later date. We look forward to seeing you once again!
Crystal Hoyt, library director
Effingham Public Library
