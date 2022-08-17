Gov. Chris Sununu and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut have charged ahead with their school voucher program. Under the law creating the program, passed by our majority GOP legislature last year, the state subsidizes private schools, religious schools, or homeschooling costs. Now, it costs N.H. taxpayers over $8 million. Its cost could be up to $70 million in just three years.
Sununu and Edleblut promote the program as a way to help students get the educational choices they need. But guess what? Nearly 90 percent of the students using the voucher program were already attending private schools or being homeschooled prior to receiving individual state funding.
About 1,800 students use the vouchers but only 204 came from public schools. Who is getting the public taxpayer funds? Parents who had already been sending their kids to alternative schools. The funding isn’t even doing what Sununu and Edleblut claim in that it is not providing students go to a new school that suits them.
In a state that ranks last nationally for school funding it’s just plain wrong to subsidize private schools by taking funding away from public schools. To maintain public school education, which benefits by far the most students in N.H., you may see an increase in property taxes to make up for the revenue lost to subsidize private, religious and home school education.
Sununu and Edelblut, have put far-right politics ahead of New Hampshire’s students for far too long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.