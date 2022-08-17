To the editor:

Gov. Chris Sununu and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut have charged ahead with their school voucher program. Under the law creating the program, passed by our majority GOP legislature last year, the state subsidizes private schools, religious schools, or homeschooling costs. Now, it costs N.H. taxpayers over $8 million. Its cost could be up to $70 million in just three years.

