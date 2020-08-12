To the editor:
Columnist Bill Marvel continues his pattern of espousing hate toward groups of people based on his own personal bias against these groups. Couching his argument that he is somehow living in a totalitarian regime because people are calling out his biased statements is ludicrous and laughable.
Our democracy is one based on the power and vote of the individual — and the ability for those voices and votes to come together to protect individual personal liberty. Personal liberty is defined as “the liberty of an individual to do his or her will freely except for those restraints imposed by law to safeguard the physical, moral, political and economic welfare of others.”
Marvel is disappointed that his dislike for certain groups of people like LGBT people, transgender people, people of color, women, women-run super PACs, and “rabid” Democrats is no longer the popular opinion of the land. He is feeling marginalized and oppressed and wondering how this could happen to him? He who has always had the power can no longer dictate who can get married, what gender people should be identified as, that women should know their place, or that people of color should just go back to where they came from.
And Marvel should recognize that this is ultimately the power of the American democracy. The people of this country have shown over time that they want to do what is right for all people. We continue to work toward a world of equality where women, people of color, LGBTQIA+ people, religious groups and others all have an equal seat at the table and opportunity for success. And although Marvel will continue to scream his biased displeasure, I have confidence that our country will continue that march toward full equality for all.
Chris Bellis
North Conway
