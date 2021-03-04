To the editor:
On Tuesday, March 9, Freedom will hold its town election. This will be an opportunity for Freedom voters to make a decision to look to its future and make plans for what our beautiful town will look like.
Melissa Florio is running for selectman. Melissa has lived in Freedom for almost two decades and is a very successful businesswoman. She offers a new perspective for managing our town.
Melissa wants to move forward in a positive way while maintaining Freedom’s rural atmosphere.
She is ready to bring her human-resource experience and managerial skills to address personnel issues, ADA compliance, recreation facilities, elderly tax credits and enhanced infrastructure initiatives.
We respectfully request your support and vote for Melissa Florio when you vote for one selectman.
Charlie and Pat Bojus
Amy Bryan
Diane and Larry Claveau
Judy Blake
Carol Stokes
Marjorie Amico
Freedom
