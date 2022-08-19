To the editor:
Did you know that the Cog Railroad plans to build the “Lizzie Station” for accommodations on the side of Mount Washington?
To the editor:
Did you know that the Cog Railroad plans to build the “Lizzie Station” for accommodations on the side of Mount Washington?
This development includes two, 500-foot lineal platforms supported by trestles on either side of the existing rail line to put 18 Pullman-like cars to house and feed 70 people on top of the summit.
As we all know it is a wonderfully unique environment which includes the alpine tundra and only one of two places east of the Mississippi which has endangered species of flora and fauna and the endangered bird the Pipit.
The Coos County Commission and the Coos County Zoning Board (which has jurisdiction over what happens), has an outdated county master plan of 1970. (Most likely adopted before the state Environmental Policy Act and the U.S. Endangered Species Act of 1973.)
The commission has just updated the draft master plan without a quorum. Many had argued that the area needs to be assessed for the environmental impact of the proposed plan before the final adoption of the master plan becomes final.
Others, such as Sen. Jeb Bradles
y, apparently do not believe this is important to do before hand.
Make your voice heard and attend the North Conway Community Center forum on Monday and make your voice heard to assure the mountain is preserved and that the draft master plan is updated to reflect current environmental issues.
The Mount Washington Commission has scheduled a public session Monday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center.
The commission will accept written comments until Aug. 31, 2022. Email to: mtwashingtoncomments@dncr.nh.gov. or mail to Master Plan Comments, 172 Pembroke Road, Concord, NH 03301.
Charlene Browne
North Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.