To the editor:
Reading the recent article about the Tamworth Police Department is deeply concerning. My neighborhood has required police response repeatedly. Each time Tamworth police have responded in a timely and professional manner.
Most days I can be found with other parents in the drop off/pickup line at school. If you drive through the school zone at this time you typically see blues. Tamworth officers come to the school and greet students, parents and buses arriving. They enforce the speed limit, direct traffic and ensure safety.
Growing up the granddaughter of a retired New Hampshire state trooper, I can’t stress enough the importance of kids feeling comfortable around law enforcement. This is best done on the town level. Tamworth police have done an amazing job interacting with children in this community. Their interactions build trust and respect for law enforcement.
The sheriff’s office does a great job, but doesn’t serve the same purpose our town department does. The towns mentioned in the article that are covered by the sheriff’s department don’t compare to Tamworth. They have less than 1,000 residents. Albany’s population is around 735. Eaton, Chatham, Hart’s Location and Hale’s Location are smaller with populations under 500. Tamworth has a population of around 3,000, more comparable to Madison, Tuftonboro and Sandwich. All having smaller populations than Tamworth and their own police departments.
It’s clear from police stats, that calls have gone up. Since March 2021 the department answered between 295-374 calls a month. Rise in crime, drug and mental health issues make removing the department foolish.
There’s talk nationwide of law enforcement’s ability to handle mental health situations. Who better to respond to these situations than officers who know the people they are helping?
Removing the police department would be a terrible injustice to our community. Tamworth, please reach out to our selectmen regarding this!
Cassandra Ennis
Tamworth
