To the editor:
Readers who get their electricity from the NH Electric Cooperative have an opportunity to choose the Coop’s leaders in an annual election that closes on June 10.
I’m asking them to cast a vote for me, Carla Muskat, of Sandwich. This is a critical time for the Coop. It recently launched a bold venture to bring 21st-century broadband internet service to members who struggle to stay connected for work, schooling, tele-health, news and entertainment.
It’s a natural continuation of the transformative work that rural electric cooperatives began eight decades ago when investor-owned utilities failed to electrify rural America.
High-speed, reliable, affordable broadband is a necessary utility for residents in NHEC’s 118-town service area. NHEC also must transform our electrical grid to deliver power more efficiently, cleanly and sustainably — an urgent task that we Coop members need to understand and support.
I want to contribute to this important work. With over 20 years in human resources, I understand the need for strong leadership and teamwork. I’ve also served on the boards of many community-based organizations and am currently on the board of NHPR.
I will bring an open, curious and collaborative mindset to NHEC’s board. NHEC members can vote by mail or online (if they have internet access!) by logging on to their NHEC account and clicking the Vote Now button at the top right. I look forward to serving NHEC members, and thank you.
Carla Muskat
Sandwich
