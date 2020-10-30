To the editor:
I write this letter as a recommendation to the voters of Maine House District 70 (Fryeburg, Lovell, Brownfield, Porter, and Hiram).
Nate Wadsworth has faithfully served this district with the future of our district and state in mind at the Maine House.
He has always stood for our constitutional rights, cheaper energy, and law enforcement. He brings many years as a woodland manager to the table when it comes to conservation, and will keep Maine’s rich outdoors heritage alive and thriving.
As a family man, he knows what many of his constituents have to deal with. From working, trying to spend time with the family, and still finding time to be a public servant, Nate has demonstrated that he is a strong man that can relate to those he is trying to represent.
Caleb Ness
Fryeburg, Maine
