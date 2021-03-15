To the editor:
When we all ran for public office, we made some basic commitments to our constituents. One was to subdue COVID-19 by facilitating our vaccine roll-out and pragmatically reopening our state. Another commitment was to implement business tax reform, pass a common-sense budget and stimulate our economy. However, one of our largest commitments — and the easiest to fulfill — was to work with Gov. Chris Sununu on these issues and others. We will be keeping our promises and fulfilling our commitments as this legislative session continues.
We will not seek to undermine the governor’s COVID-19 response. A little over a year ago, our state embarked on a journey against its will. Our captain for this journey has been Gov. Sununu. The governor helped steer us on a steady course, promoting safety, personal responsibility and healthy decisions. Not every decision he made was perfect, but he tried his hardest to balance the welfare of all Granite Staters and personal liberties.
Gov. Sununu is also working with the legislature to create our next biennium budget. This budget will keep more of our tax dollars local and pragmatically reduce taxes. We will be safely streamlining government without reducing the quality of services, like with the proposed reorganization of our university system. This will lower costs for students, create more choices for consumers and decrease our overall tax burden.
Some politicians in both parties have already decided that they will fight the governor on his budget. We have decided to work with him. We will try to find common-ground with Gov. Sununu and colleagues in both parties.
Please, do not assume we are writing this because we will do everything that the governor tells us to do. We know our greatest obligation is to our constituents. We will keep our promises and continue to champion the New Hampshire Advantage.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
Rep. William Marsh
Brookfield
Rep. John MacDonald
Wolfeboro
Rep. Karel Crawford
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.