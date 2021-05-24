To the editor:
I take it personally when people from outside our community erroneously erode faith in our local government. The volunteers on Wolfeboro’s boards work tirelessly without pay for us. I will always defend my community when people from outside, who have no investment in its success, seek to sow seeds of division.
A recent letter claimed that our “Wolfeboro” school board was “operating behind closed doors.” Wolfeboro is part of a regional school district, the Governor Wentworth Regional School District. The authors should know what they are criticizing before they criticize. Neither is from the GWRSD community. I appreciate their interest in our community’s problems, but we — the GWRSD community — can handle our issues. We do not need any help.
Additionally, the authors’ claims are entirely misleading. The school board is doing everything by the books. They are allowed to take advice from professionals without an official meeting. They can report on that advice to the public at a properly noticed meeting. This practice is standard and local boards do this all the time.
The board can determine the amount of time for public input and how long the public input will last. The board cannot stop its regular business because a small number of people want them to stop. We cannot throw out our laws and rules for a vocal minority.
The school board moved to end the meeting on May 10 because members of the public directed vulgar language toward the board. We have a standing precedent in our community: When a group cannot be civil, the discussion stops until the next meeting. They may not like how we operate, but this is our community.
I have encouraged our school board to be more transparent with its COVID-19 response and transition towards life-as-usual next year. The GWRSD community will solve these issues through public discourse and respectful debate. We do not need outside influence.
The good news? I expect next year will be a completely normal year of school, safe for students and faculty.
State Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
