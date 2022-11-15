To the editor:
The pro-choice movement has once again persuaded many to justify the continued killing of babies in the mother’s womb as an attractive alternative to women’s health care.
Millions of women having abortions, the men who impregnated them, the family members, friends and co-workers who supported the decision, and those who perform abortions, are in dire need of healing to relieve the worst pain suffered by many — shame and regret for depriving a precious life. Many people suffer psychological, physical and spiritual consequences for a lifetime.
This is not the time to argue a scientific or philosophical case that abortion is wrong since the recent election proved that many Americans continue to trust in public authorities and those who perform abortions over one’s natural instincts to safeguard their bodies and preserve life.
Society has an opportunity to educate others about precisely what an abortion is, what the consequences are, to provide resources to those struggling with challenging pregnancies, support alternatives to getting pregnant and clarify medical facts. It is also an opportunity to reach out to those who have had abortions to hear heart-wrenching testimonies of the painful burdens carried for aborting babies and survivors who suffer abnormalities.
Many continue to grieve the 63 million lives lost from the bloodshed and cry in the night without peace of conscience due to what they have done. But there is hope in healing and the pro-life movement will continue to be fortified to protect the lives of unborn children so our land may be cleansed from merciless murder under the guise of a women’s reproductive rights. For those who still believe in the restoration of abundant life and true human dignity and value, all are invited to return to a love for humanity that embraces all lives, from the womb to the tomb.
Bonnie Kimnach
Kearsarge
